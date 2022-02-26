Midnight Fire Destroys Shops At Lagos Spare Parts Market

Nigeria
By Olufemi Makinde

Goods worth millions of naira were razed as fire gutted a shopping plaza at Ladipo Market in Lagos State.

Although the cause of the fire could not be ascertained at the time of this report, it was gathered that the fire started at around midnight of Friday.

The fire reportedly affected a one-storey building, the Aguiyi Ironsi Plaza, in the market before dawn.

Some of the first responders, who are officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency said no casualty was recorded in the incident.

They said some shops and goods worth millions of naira were burnt in the inferno.

They said security agents and responders were already at the scene and the fire has been contained.

There was fire incident in the market at least three times in 2021 apart from other incidents.

Fire incident was recorded on May 30, 2021, another one was recorded in July as well as November of the same year.

