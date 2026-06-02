US Congress Calls For Fair Trial, Humane Treatment Of Nnamdi Kanu

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A resolution introduced in the United States House of Representatives has called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to ensure that all legal proceedings involving the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, are conducted in accordance with Nigeria’s constitutional obligations and international human rights commitments.

The resolution, submitted by Congressman Rep. John James, referred to the appropriate House committee, raises concerns about Kanu’s continued detention, the circumstances surrounding his transfer from Kenya to Nigeria in 2021, and broader issues relating to due process and detainees’ rights.

In the resolution, US lawmakers noted that Kanu is “a political figure known for advocating on behalf of communities in southeastern Nigeria” and has publicly expressed views on “political self-determination and governance through speech and advocacy.”

The lawmakers referenced concerns raised by legal observers and international bodies regarding Kanu’s apprehension in Nairobi, Kenya, in June 2021 and his subsequent transfer to Nigeria.

According to the resolution, “questions have been raised by legal observers and international bodies regarding whether this transfer complied with applicable legal standards and international obligations.”

The document also cited findings by the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, which, in an opinion issued on July 20, 2022, concluded that Kanu’s detention violated international human rights obligations.

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The resolution stated that the UN body “found that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s detention violated international human rights obligations and called for his release and the provision of remedies.”

Lawmakers further noted that courts in Kenya have issued rulings concerning the legality of Kanu’s transfer from the East African country to Nigeria.

The resolution highlighted concerns raised by human rights organizations regarding due process, access to legal representation, and conditions of detention, while warning that prolonged detention without adequate medical care raises serious humanitarian concerns.

It emphasized that the protection of freedom of expression, fair trial rights, and humane treatment of detainees are fundamental principles recognized under international law, including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

The US lawmakers also stressed that the United States has a longstanding commitment to the promotion of human rights and the rule of law around the world and has historically engaged diplomatically in cases involving individuals detained abroad where credible concerns of wrongful detention exist.

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Consequently, the House resolution called on the Nigerian government to “ensure that all legal proceedings involving Mazi Nnamdi Kanu are conducted in full accordance with Nigeria’s constitutional obligations and international human rights commitments.”

It further urged the Nigerian government to “carefully consider the findings of the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention and to take appropriate steps consistent with those findings.”

The lawmakers also encouraged Nigerian authorities to ensure that Kanu has “consistent access to legal counsel, necessary medical care, and humane conditions of detention.”

In addition, the resolution encouraged the US Secretary of State to engage with the Nigerian government on concerns relating to due process, detention conditions, and respect for fundamental rights.

The resolution reaffirmed “the commitment of the United States to the protection of human rights, freedom of expression, and the rule of law worldwide.”