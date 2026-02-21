Movement Restriction Flouted As FCT Elections Begin

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Commercial motorists, tricycle and motorcycle operators on Saturday defied the movement restriction order issued ahead of the Federal Capital Territory Area Council elections by FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and security agencies.

Reports from across parts of the Federal Capital Territory showed that transport operators continued normal operations, conveying passengers between communities despite the directive.

Areas including Airport Road, Jikwoyi, Nyanya, Kuje, Gwagwalada and parts of the Abuja Municipal Area Council recorded free vehicular movement, with no barricades observed in several locations.

However, along the Kubwa–Nyanya highway, security operatives mounted roadblocks using patrol vehicles, forcing motorists to divert routes as some attempted to bypass the restrictions.

While many businesses remained closed across the territory, some shop owners, laundry operators and Point-of-Sale providers opened for business, particularly around Airport Road.

At about 8:10 a.m., electoral materials were seen leaving the Kuje central distribution centre at Science Primary School for various polling units within the council. Meanwhile, polling units in Aleyita along Airport Road appeared largely deserted, with only security personnel present as officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission were yet to arrive.

By 8:26 a.m., only a handful of voters had gathered at the centre, including party agents. One voter, Andrew James, said he arrived as early as 7:00 a.m. but was disappointed by the absence of electoral officials. He explained that six polling units in the community had been merged at LEA Primary School, Aleyita.

Voting also had not commenced at Pilot Science Primary School in Kwali as of 8:33 a.m., although electoral officials were seen briefing party representatives on election procedures.