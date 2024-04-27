Navy Recruits 1,486 Personnel To Combat Oil Thieves, Sea Pirates

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle has said that the recently recruited personnel of the Nigerian Navy are to combat the ongoing war against oil thieves and related criminal activities in the country.

Matawalle disclosed this while giving his remarks at the passing out parade (PP) of the Navy’s Batch 35 Trainees at the Nigeria Navy Basic Training School in Onne, Rivers, on Saturday.

He said the recruitment was aimed to boost the needed manpower for effective internal security operations in the nation’s Niger Delta region.

The State Minister of Defence noted that the ratings underwent six months of extensive warfare and maritime combat training to equip them for the ongoing fight against oil thieves, pipeline vandals, and sea pirates, among other criminals.

He said, ”These young men and women are joining the Nigerian Navy at a time when the Armed Forces need personnel with strength, courage, and resolve to combat the security challenges we face.

“They will be assigned to various units and formations to complement ongoing internal security operations.”

The minister emphasised that recruitment was vital to the navy’s capacity-building efforts to develop effective operational forces capable of addressing internal and external threats.

According to him, the injection of the right manpower and skilled personnel is key to the ongoing expansion of the naval fleet.

“The navy is focused on enhancing capacity through infrastructural development, activating various operations, conducting technology-driven patrols, and acquiring and recapitalising platforms.

“Two 76-metre offshore patrol vessels are expected to arrive from Turkey, along with three additional fast attack crafts from China, among others, to bolster the navy’s fleet.

“I am pleased to report that Operation Delta Sanity, activated to curb oil theft, has increased crude oil production to 1,428,613 bpd from less than 1,000,000 in the past six months,” he added.

The minister stressed that the navy was engaged in joint exercises and training with foreign naval partners to enhance local capabilities.

Matawalle urged the new naval ratings to be disciplined, obedient and apolitical and to exhibit unwavering loyalty to the military and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.