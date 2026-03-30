NEMA Receives Over 500 Stranded Nigerians From Niger Republic

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The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Sunday received another batch of 522 stranded Nigerians from Niamey, Niger Republic as part of ongoing voluntary repatriation efforts.

The returnees conveyed in 12 luxurious buses arrived at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano at about 5:10 p.m. for profiling.

Speaking to newsmen after receiving the returnees, the Head of Operations, NEMA Kano Office, Dr Nura Abdullahi said the exercise was purely voluntary and not a forced evacuation.

“It is a voluntary repatriation of Nigerians from Niger Republic. The returnees were brought back by the Federal Government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs”. he said

He said that the returnees comprised 267 male adult, 101 female adults, 82 boys and 72 girls from different parts of Nigeria particularly, Kano, Jigawa, Plateau, Bauchi among others.

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He said that NEMA, in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, had put adequate arrangements in place to cater for the returnees upon arrival.

“We have all our relevant stakeholders on ground. The Nigerian Red Cross is here with their medical team, and we also provided a mobile intensive care unit. As you can see, some of them have health challenges and are already receiving medical attention,” he said.

He attributed the migration of many of the returnees to the search for better economic opportunities abroad.

“Most of them were likely heading to countries like Libya and Algeria in search of greener pastures, but had to return after realising the journey was not safe,” he added.

Abdullahi noted that arrangements had been made for temporary shelter for the returnees. The returnees were given food, blankets, mosquito nets and dignity kits containing toiletries, wrappers, sanitary pads and other essentials.

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“After necessary physical verification and profiling, they will be transported to their respective states,” he said.

He advised the general public to avoid endangering their lives by travelling to seek for greener pastures in other countries, adding that no country is better than their country of origin.

Also speaking, a representative of the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr Magaji Umar, commended the Federal Government for ensuring the safe and dignified return of the citizens.

He said that the exercise aligned with Nigeria’s national migration policy and the current administration’s commitment to protecting its citizens abroad.

According to him, the operation was a result of coordinated engagement among key stakeholders, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nigerian missions, and the International Organization for Migration. Umar reiterated the government’s resolve to continue collaborating with relevant partners to manage migration effectively and safeguard the welfare of Nigerians.

The agency had on March 23, received 708 stranded Nigerians from Niger Republic. NAN reports that the returnees were received by NEMA, along with other sister security agencies, including SEMA, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and IDPs, Nigeria Red Cross and Nigeria Immigration Service.