NESREA Seals 30 Construction Sites In FCT

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The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) on Tuesday sealed 30 construction sites across the Federal Capital Territory for violating the National Environmental (Construction Sector) Regulations, 2011, declaring that “environmental compliance is not a choice.”

Briefing journalists in Abuja, Director General of NESREA, Prof. Innocent Barikor said the enforcement action became necessary due to widespread non-compliance in a sector he described as key to national development but which must be properly regulated to prevent environmental and public health risks.

Barikor, who was represented by the Director of Environmental Quality Control, Mr. Elijah Udofia, listed the risks posed by unregulated construction activities to include improper waste management, building on floodplains and eco-sensitive areas, uncontrolled dust emissions, unsafe handling of materials and chemicals, poor site drainage, erosion and sedimentation, as well as negative impacts on nearby communities.

He expressed displeasure at what he called the poor attitude of operators toward compliance, noting that the affected facilities demonstrated unwillingness to fully comply with regulatory requirements relating to environmental documentation and responsiveness to compliance engagements.

“Where regulatory communication is clear, time-bound, and evidence-based, failure to respond constitutes a serious breach of compliance obligations and poses risks to both the environment and public health,” Barikor stated.

He stressed that the Regulations are designed to prevent harm before it occurs and to ensure that construction activities are managed responsibly from the start, warning that the Agency would continue to enforce the law fairly and consistently across the country.

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He called on stakeholders to cooperate with NESREA to improve environmental performance in construction activities.

The facilities sealed in Wuye include Primgate Reality, XTadok Nigeria Limited, Real Bees Global Ltd, Infinite Acres Limited, Urban Cribs, Sunvic Investment Company Ltd, Salis Estate, Uruh Ventures, Mielo Smart Homes, and two separate sites belonging to Peak and Hills Engineering & Development Ltd.

In Jabi, NESREA sealed 7 Fifteen and Rockseed International Company Nigeria Ltd. Salajoy Estate in Wuse was also among those shut down.

Katampe had three sites sealed: I&E Construction Limited, IPDC Limited on Gishiri Road, and Buildoptions Limited at Plot 2119, CAD Zone B07.

In Jahi, the affected companies are BTH Concept Limited at Plot 373 Cadastral Zone B08 and Truss Construction & Properties in Jahi II. Kukwaba area along Airport Road saw the sealing of Alpha Pillars Construction Ltd and Mshel Construction Limited at Plot 869.

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Also along Airport Road, City Walk (MAG FZC) at Plot 28 C17 Cadastral Zone and Dream City at Plot 21 Cadastral Zone C17 were sealed.

Other sealed sites are Zavati Group at Area 2 Shopping Centre, Brainview Estate in Wuye District at Ahmist Filling Station, Meh Empire Estate at Plot 596 CAD Zone B10 Dakibiyu District, Hectare Industries in Abuja, Urban Shelter at UTC Abuja, Klimart Limited in Asokoro, and Samdus Limited in Asokoro District.