Nigeria, UK Seal Deal To Return Failed Asylum Seekers, Offenders

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The governments of Nigeria and the United Kingdom have signed a new agreement to facilitate the return of failed asylum seekers, visa overstayers and foreign national offenders from the UK.

The deal was signed by Nigeria’s Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, and UK Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, during President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent visit to London, according to the UK Home Office.

Under the agreement, individuals with no legal right to remain in the UK, including failed asylum seekers and convicted offenders, can be returned to Nigeria.

The arrangement also covers visa overstayers and introduces administrative measures aimed at easing and accelerating the deportation process.

A key provision allows Nigeria, for the first time, to accept “UK letters” as valid travel documentation for deportees without passports, removing a major bureaucratic hurdle that previously delayed returns.

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Data from UK authorities indicate that about 961 Nigerians have exhausted their asylum appeal rights, while an additional 1,110 Nigerian offenders are awaiting deportation, suggesting the agreement could significantly speed up removals.

Speaking on the development, Tunji-Ojo said Nigeria’s decision reflects its commitment to international obligations and responsible migration management.

“We are totally committed to being a responsible country in fulfilling our core obligations. To sustain that relationship, we must be as open and as fair as possible,” he said.

UK Minister for Border Security and Asylum, Alex Norris, described Nigeria as a key partner in tackling illegal migration, noting its position as the UK’s largest visa market in Africa.

“We owe everyone across the system fairness. Anyone who abuses our system, breaks our laws or attempts to circumvent immigration rules will be removed,” Norris said.

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The agreement also includes plans for joint operations and intelligence sharing between both countries to combat organised immigration crime, including visa fraud, sham marriages and forged documents.

Both sides are expected to collaborate on tackling online fraud such as romance scams, investment fraud and cryptocurrency-related schemes, while Nigeria may review its legal framework to strengthen penalties for immigration-related offences.

In addition, a new “fusion cell” model will bring together public institutions, financial bodies, technology firms and telecommunications companies to enable rapid intelligence sharing and coordinated enforcement.

While details such as the implementation timeline and financial terms were not disclosed, the agreement marks a significant step in strengthening migration cooperation between Nigeria and the UK, as both countries seek to address irregular migration and related criminal activities.