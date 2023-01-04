Nigerians To Enjoy 16 Public Holidays In 2023

Nigeria
By Ating Enwongo

Nigerians in the year 2023 will celebrate a total of 16 holidays across different months.

This is according to data gotten from TimeandDate, a top-ranking website for time and time zones.

During these holidays, government offices, financial institutions, companies, schools, and other offices will be closed for business.

The directive often comes from the office of the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, now described as the ‘Public Holiday Minister’ by Nigerians. 

From the data, the month of January, April, May, and June have  2, 4, 2, and 3 work-free days, while the months of September, October, and December have 1, 2, and 2 respectively.

Here is a list of the public holidays in 2023;

1 January – Sunday – New Year Day

2 January – Monday- New Year Day Holiday (this is because the New Year falls on Sunday)

7 April – Friday – Good Friday

10 April – Monday – Easter Monday

22 April – Saturday – Eid-el Filtri

23 April – Sunday – Eid-el Filtri

1 May – Monday – Labour Day

27 May – Saturday – Children’s Day (Public Holiday for Schools and Children only)

12 June – Monday – Democracy Day

29 June – Thursday – Eid el Kabir

30 June – Friday – Eid el Kabir

27 September – Wednesday – Eid el Maulud

1 October – Sunday – Independence Day

2 October – Monday – Independence Day Holiday (This is because the National Day is on Sunday)

5 December – Monday – Christmas Day

26 December – Tuesday – Boxing Day

