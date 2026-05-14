NMA Threatens N1bn Suit Against EFCC Over Alleged Hospital Assault

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The Nigerian Medical Association has threatened a N1bn lawsuit against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over the alleged brutal assault of a senior doctor during a controversial raid at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital.

Addressing journalists in Uyo on Wednesday, the association accused EFCC operatives of invading the hospital premises on Tuesday, assaulting renowned cardiothoracic surgeon, Professor Eyo Ekpe, and disrupting activities while investigating a fraud case linked to a suspect receiving treatment at the facility.

The anti-graft agency had earlier said its operatives visited the hospital to verify a medical report submitted by the suspect and later approached the Chief Medical Director after allegedly meeting resistance during initial enquiries.

“The commission, however, maintained that its officers withdrew peacefully without disrupting hospital operations.”

But the NMA painted a different picture.

Akwa Ibom NMA Chairman, Professor Aniekan Peter, said masked EFCC operatives apprehended Professor Ekpe within the hospital premises, allegedly beating him “to the point of bleeding” before handcuffing him alongside other doctors and staff who attempted to intervene.

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Peter further alleged that he was shoved and exposed to teargas while seeking clarification from the operatives during the incident.

He described the operation as “barbaric, degrading and inhuman,” the association said the raid violated the sanctity of the hospital environment and amounted to physical, emotional, professional and institutional abuse.

Reading a communiqué issued after an emergency meeting of the association, Assistant Secretary Dr Unyime Ndoh said the NMA had resolved to drag the EFCC to court, demanding N1bn in damages over the incident.

The communiqué, endorsed by Professor Peter and Secretary Dr Ighorodje Edesiri, also announced an indefinite withdrawal of services until the association’s demands are met, including a public apology to the affected doctors and prosecution of officers involved in the operation.

The association further declared that its members would suspend medical services to EFCC personnel and their relatives pending the resolution of the dispute.