Imo University Community Attack Was Failed Kidnap Attempt – Police

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The Imo State Police Command has described the Wednesday night attack around the Imo university community in Ihiagwa, Owerri West Local Government Area, as a failed kidnap attempt, assuring residents that security has been reinforced in the area.

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Okoye Henry, the command said the incident occurred on the night of May 13, along the Umuokwo Ihiagwa/Eziobodo Road.

According to the police, preliminary investigations revealed that the attackers attempted to abduct a victim but were repelled through the swift response of security operatives, local vigilante groups, and residents of the community.

The statement read, “Preliminary reports indicate that the assailants attempted to abduct a victim but were successfully resisted through the prompt intervention and collaborative efforts of Police operatives, local vigilante groups, and members of the community who mobilized swiftly and in large numbers, thereby frustrating the criminal operation.”

The command disclosed that the victim sustained injuries during the incident and is currently receiving treatment at a medical facility.

“During the incident, the victim sustained a gunshot injury and was immediately rushed to a hospital where the victim is currently receiving medical attention,” the statement added.

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DSP Okoye further stated that the Commissioner of Police in Imo State, CP Audu Garba Bosso, had ordered an increased security presence in the affected communities to prevent further attacks and ensure the arrest of those responsible.

“Following the incident, the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Audu Garba Bosso, has assured Imolites of their safety and ordered the deployment of the newly established Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU), alongside other tactical and intelligence assets, to the area and its environs to enhance security visibility and ensure the swift arrest of the miscreants responsible for the attack.”

The police command assured residents that calm had been restored, adding that security operatives were carrying out intelligence-driven operations to apprehend all those linked to the incident.

“The Command further assured the residents that the situation is under control, while coordinated intelligence-driven operations are ongoing to track and apprehend all those involved in the attack and adequate security measures have been emplaced to forestall future occurrence.”