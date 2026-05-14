Tinubu, Kagame Reopen Talks On Trade, Tourism, Visa-Free Entry

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President Bola Tinubu and President Paul Kagame have agreed to deepen bilateral relations between Nigeria and Rwanda.

Tinubu arrived in Kigali on Wednesday ahead of the 13th edition of the Africa CEO Forum scheduled to begin today.

He was received at the Presidential Wing of the Kigali International Airport by Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Ojukwu, and Rwanda’s Minister of Defence, Juvenal Marizamunda.

Tinubu met with Kagame at the Urugwiro Presidential Villa on arrival in the country.

“Both leaders emphasised the importance of reviving the Joint Permanent Ministerial Commission (JPMC), originally signed by both countries in 2021, as a vital platform for advancing their shared objectives. They further agreed that Nigeria should host the next meeting of the Commission.

“In reviewing consular matters, President Tinubu stated that Nigeria will seriously consider reciprocating Rwanda’s 30-day visa-free status for Nigerians in the spirit of Pan-Africanism.

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“The two presidents also discussed the activation of pending Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) in areas of tourism, Illicit Drugs, and anti-corruption—underscoring President Tinubu’s commitment to inter-African integration, mutual respect, and shared prosperity,” Nigeria’s presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed in a statement.

He further disclosed that Tinubu and Kagame exchanged ideas towards operationalising the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) between the two countries.

Nigeria, which last year established an air cargo corridor with Uganda Airways, is now in discussions with RwandAir to facilitate greater export opportunities for Nigerian businesses across the continent.