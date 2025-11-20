Nnamdi Kanu: We Are Not Surprised, Says Abaribe

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Leader of the Southeast Senate Caucus, Enyinnaya Abaribe, has bemoaned the conviction and sentencing of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu for terrorism, adding, however, that the outcome of the trial was not surprising.

Reacting to the life sentence handed to the separatist agitator, Abaribe alleged the sentence was “a preconceived plot that is not surprising to the Igbo nation and other right-thinking Nigerians.”

Abaribe said that at the time the federal government refused to factor in pleadings to extend amnesty to Nnamdi Kanu as done to some others, “we knew that today’s outcome was imminent.’

“Is it not an irony that negotiations and peace deals with rampaging terrorists in the Northeast and Northwest were gleefully initiated by the local governments, states and Federal Government, just like the amnesty to ex-militants in the South-South, who were rewarded with lucrative oil pipeline contracts?

“This is to say that justice in Nigeria is not for the South East,” Abaribe stated in a statement.

Continuing, he said, “So we are not surprised; our people can only endure and hope for a time when justice in Nigeria will become the sine qua non.

“We have done our best; we have variously made the case for the authorities to be circumspect and at least accede to pardon for the sake of unity and inclusiveness.”

The senator, however, said the Igbo nation is now left with no other option than to place her fate in this matter squarely on the desk of President Bola Tinubu.

“We ask the Igbo nation and other lovers of Nigeria to remain calm, pray and not take the law into their hands.

“May Nigeria succeed, thrive and advance in justice, equity and fairness,” he added.