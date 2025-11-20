CAN Condemns Kwara Church Attack, Demands Rescue Of Worshippers

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned the bandit attack on the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Eruku, Kwara State.

In a statement on Thursday, the CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, described the incident as a heartbreaking reminder of the insecurity across the country.

Okoh expressed sadness over the attack that led to the death and abduction of some worshippers during a prayer service.

He further urged security agencies to act swiftly to rescue the abducted worshippers, while also calling for a transparent probe into the incident’s occurrence.

“On behalf of the national leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, I express sadness over the violent attack on Christ Apostolic Church in Eruku, Kwara State, where worshippers were killed and several others abducted during a prayer service,” the statement read in parts.

“This assault on peaceful citizens gathered for worship is a heartbreaking reminder of the growing insecurity facing Christian communities across the country.

“We stand in solidarity with the families who lost loved ones, with those injured, with the abducted, and with the entire Eruku community in their moment of grief. Their pain is our collective pain, and their trauma is one that no community of faith should ever be forced to endure.

“We call on the security agencies to move swiftly to rescue the abducted worshippers and to bring the perpetrators to justice. A transparent and credible investigation is essential to reveal how this attack happened, identify lapses in security, and restore public confidence,” it added.

THE WHISTLER online reports that Kwara State Police Command confirmed a deadly attack in Eruku, Ekiti Local Government Area, where armed bandits killed two people and injured one during coordinated raids on Tuesday, while several others were abducted.

The attack on the church came a few days after 25 female students were abducted and their vice principal killed when terrorists invaded a secondary school in Kebbi on Monday.

The CAN President said the attack “adds to a pattern of repeated assaults on Christian populations in vulnerable regions,” stressing that government authorities have often dismissed fears of targeted violence, despite legitimate concerns.

“We note with deep concern that the Eruku attack adds to a pattern of repeated assaults on Christian populations in vulnerable regions, an issue CAN has consistently raised before government authorities and the international community.

“Although official responses have often dismissed fears of targeted violence, the frequency and intensity of these incidents continue to provoke legitimate national and global alarm,” Okoh stated.

He further reiterated the urgent need for stronger protection of places of worship, adding that the tragedy also highlighted the importance of a long-term national security strategy to confront terrorism, banditry, and violent extremism in a way that guarantees safety and dignity for all Nigerians, regardless of their faith.

The Christian body also called on traditional and religious leaders to help maintain calm and prevent any form of reprisal, stressing that “our collective focus must remain on justice, healing, and peace, pursued through lawful and constructive means.”

“We will continue to monitor developments closely and engage with authorities and partners to ensure that the victims of the Eruku attack receive justice and that Christian communities across Nigeria are better protected,” the statement stressed.