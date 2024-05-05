NNPCL GCEO, Kyari Bags NUJ Award For Good Governance, Transparency

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

In recognition of his significant contributions to promoting transparency and good governance in the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, the Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari has won the 2024 Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Good Governance Award, .

Represented by the Chief Financial Officer of the Company, Mr. Umar Ajiya, Kyari received the award at a ceremony held during the NUJ’s Good Governance Awards Night & Dinner at the Barcelona Hotels, yesterday, in Abuja.

The achievements of the NNPC Boss in the oil and gas sector have been recognized both locally and internationally.

For instance, before now, Kyari had won the Leadership Newspapers Group Chief Executive Officer of the year award for 2021; the African Energy Chief Executive Officer of the year award; the 2020 Zik prize for public service leadership; the Sun Man of the year award; and the BusinessDay energy executive of the year award among others.

Kyari’s achievement has been described as unrivalled in the history of the National Oil Company.

He was responsible for the Open Government Initiative that ushered in an era of transparency and accountability in the NNPC’s operations.

He has also kept his promise to the NNPC Limited and Nigeria by increasing the nation’s oil reserves to 40 billion barrels, from 37 billion barrels.

The NNPC Boss has also assisted in resolving disputes around deep offshore bloc to further boost the nation’s oil production and ensuring the successful flag-off of the construction of the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline project.

The project was described by former President Muhammadu Buhari as a game changer for the oil and gas industry.

Since he assumed office, Kyari has pursued his Transparency, Accountability and Performance Excellence (TAPE) agenda, a five-step strategic roadmap for NNPC’s attainment of efficiency and global excellence.

Kyari, during the inauguration, had said pursuing TAPE was the only way to turn around the corporation and make it competitive.

Under the roadmap, the Transparency component of the agenda was aimed at maintaining positive image, share values of integrity and transparency to all stakeholders, while the Accountability segment of the campaign is to assure compliance with business ethics, policies, regulations and accountability to all stakeholders.

In terms of the two-prong item of Performance Excellence, Kyari had said the idea was to entrench a high level of efficiency anchored on efficient implementation of business processes which would also emplace an appropriate reward system for exceptional performance among the workforce.