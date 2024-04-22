NSCDC Rescues 10 Canada-Bound Suspected Victims Of Human Trafficking

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested 10 suspected victims of human trafficking, purportedly being sponsored for illegal migration abroad.

The victims were accosted at Zuba motor park, Abuja, by officers of the command, following a tip-off on their return from Minna, Niger State.

The suspects had gone to process their International passports as directed by their sponsor, in Minna when they were intercepted.

In a statement issued by the spokesperson of the NSCDC, FCT Command, Samuel Idoko, the victims are between the age bracket 24 and 34 years comprising one male and nine females.

“All claimed to be indigenes of Ondo State,” the statement revealed.

The Command revealed that each of them paid N80,000 to facilitate the procurement of the International passport.

The statement read partly: “They also confessed to being promised migration abroad to undertake ready-made jobs, especially in North Africa and Canada by a yet-to-be-identified sponsor who according to them, resides in Okitipupa, Ondo state.

“While handing over the ten (10) suspected victims to the Nigeria Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Person (NAPTIP), the FCT Commandant, Olusola Odumosu, warned Nigerians on the dangers of illegal migration abroad.

“Be careful of the types of people that are promising you a better future abroad, don’t be desperate because some of them end up ruining your lives.

“They deceive you and collect huge sums of money from you that there are ready-made jobs, whereas, you may end up in slavery or forced to be sex workers.

“If you must travel abroad, follow the right channel that’ll give you rest of mind, don’t allow somebody to seize your international passport abroad, and place you under an oath that you’ll regret,” he warned.

“The Commandant further stated that the victims were handed over to NAPTIP the agency in charge of human trafficking to carry out further investigations and actions within the ambit of the law.”