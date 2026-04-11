Nyanya, Maraba Residents Face Seven-Hour Power Outage Over TCN Maintenance

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Residents in parts of the Federal Capital Territory and neighbouring communities are set to experience a seven-hour power outage during this weekend, a statement by the Transmission Company of Nigeria, has said.

In a statement issued by the company’s General Manager of Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, the blackout in the affected communities is expected to follow the TCN’s scheduled maintenance on critical infrastructure.

According to the statement, the planned disruption would affect the electricity supply on Saturday and Sunday, with different locations impacted on each day.

It explained that, today, (on Saturday), April 11, 2026, that power supply to Karu, Nyanya, Jikwoyi, Orozo, Karshi, and surrounding areas would be interrupted for seven hours, as the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) would be unable to off-take electricity during the maintenance period.

It stated further that on Sunday (tomorrow), April 12, 2026, residents in Gwagwalada, Maraba, Ado, New Nyanya, Old Karu Road, MTN Estate, Ruga Jule and nearby communities would also experience a seven-hour outage.

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According to TCN, power supply would be restored immediately after the completion of the maintenance work each day.

The company, however, apologised for the inconvenience, noting that the exercise is essential to ensure a reliable bulk electricity supply.

It added that the maintenance is part of TCN’s annual preventive schedule on the 100/110MVA and 60MVA 132/33kV transformers at the Karu Transmission Substation.