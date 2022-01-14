Obi Cubana’s Billionaire Friends And What They Do

Obinna Iyiegbu, well known as Obi Cubana, is the Chief Executive Officer of Cubana Groups. The Anambra-born businessman got into the spotlight in July when he hosted an ostentatious burial for his late mother in his country home at Oba, where over 200 cows were slaughtered.

The lavish display of wealth by the young billionaire set tongues wagging with many wondering about his source of wealth.

His known to run a night club and owns luxurious hotels.

The businessman graduated from the University of Nsukka, where he studied political science, and got married in 2008 to Ebele Iyiegbu, who is a lawyer. Their union is blessed with four sons.

Obi Cubana had in an interview disclosed that he made his first one million naira during his National Youth Service Corps days at the National Assembly in Abuja.

According to him, he was introduced to the real estate business in Abuja, where he met a client who wanted to furnish a house. After furnishing the house for the client, Obi was given N500,000 as he also made over N600,000 in profit for the job.

“That was the first N1.1m I made before I joined contract work in Abuja,” he said.

His sojourn into the business world began in 2006 when he established his first night club, Ibiza, in Abuja. Later on, he built another club, Cubana, in Owerri, Imo State. From there his business empire grew.

However, as his wealth grew, his circle of rich friends also expanded within Nigeria and in abroad. THE WHISTLER found six of his billionaire friends on social media, particularly Instagram.

Below are the six equally wealthy friends of the businessman and what they do.

Emeka Okonkwo

known as E-money, he’s one of Nigeria’s youngest billionaires. He’s an entrepreneur, investor, businessman, and the chief executive officer (CEO) of Five Star Music.

He is however into Oil and Gas, and he’s the head of a shipping company– Emmy Cargoes Nigeria Limited– formerly called Borisa Nigeria Limited. He is also linked to a chain of businesses abroad.

The Anambra-born businessman is the younger brother of the ‘Limpopo’ singer, Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo, known by his stage name as Kcee. E-money and wife Juliet are blessed with three sons, and they have been married for about eight years now.

The name, E-money, came to him after he started throwing money and displaying his opulent lifestyle.The young billionaire during his 40th birthday gifted luxury cars to some of his friends.

Kennedy Onyekachi Okonkwo

He’s fondly called Nedokonkwo by his friends, and hails from Ojoto, Anambra State. The father of three is happily married to Ichechi Okonkwo.

He studied Psychology at the University of Ibadan, and bagged a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Lagos State University.

Okonkwo, who is known for his humility and simple lifestyle, is the chief executive officer of Nedcomoaks Limited, a property development company that specializes in real estate development, provision of architectural and civil designs, project consultancy and management, and a significant proficiency in construction with modern technology.

He is the Chairman of Victoria Crest Homes, a property firm that provides affordable housing options to especially the middle class. He is also the founder of the Kennedy Okonkwo Programme For Tech Entrepreneurs.

Kingsley Ekeoba

Kingsley Ekeoba

He is well known as Escoba Smith. A popular Nigerian billionaire businessman based in Turkey with his wife and two children.

The young billionaire who hails from Abia State is the Chairman of Mukrons Group of companies: Mukrons Nig, Muccons properties Ltd, and Grosvenor Suites and Apartments.

Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu

Better known as Cubana Chief Priest, he made his breakthrough when he ventured into the business of club management and show promotion.

The Imo State-born businessman used to be the manager of Cubana groups which is into entertainment and nightlife and owned by his associate, Obi Cubana.

While managing the Cubana group, he also ventured into show promotion where he achieved success. He has won endorsements with notable brands like Bullet, VBank, Hennessy and so many others.

In September 2020, Cubana Chief Priest and Obi Cubana parted ways. But paid tribute to his mentor, Obi Cubana.

In one of his Instagram posts, he said he wouldn’t have been able to attain the height he reached if it wasn’t for Obi Cubana, stating that he would have probably been in Aba making footwear.

The father of two was said to have started The Angels Bar and Grills in Owerri, Imo State.

Uyi Ogbebor

Uyi Ogbebor

Popularly called Sir Uyi, he is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Abuja’s prestigious nightclub ‘The Bank’. He graduated from Igbinedion University, where he got a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering.

The Edo State-born first ventured into the cyber cafe business, which he started in Benin City in 2001. But he was forced to shut down the business due to academic engagements.

He later opened a photography studio in Benin, which he handed over to his younger brother to manage. He relocated to Abuja and started selling wallpapers.

However, he met and worked with the owner of Cubana, after he left a night club where he worked as a PR person.

His breakthrough was in 2014 when Ifeanyi Ararume and Louis Valentino each gave him goods worth

over N11m on credit. That was how he set up ‘The Bank’ nightclub.

King Mohammed Ochacho Adah

King Mohammed Ochacho Adah

He is a Nigerian entrepreneur and real estate mogul and the founder of Ochacho Real Homes Ltd. He is popularly known as Ochacho Money.

The billionaire is one of the most notable socialites in Nigeria, who has built his reputation in real estate and other businesses.

The Benue born is married to Queen Rammatu Odeh Adah, and made headlines in 2021 when he gifted her a brand new 2021 Maybach Mercedes Benz reportedly worth ₦75 million ahead of valentine’s day