Tinubu Does Not Trust Me Because I’m Igbo – Cubana Chief Priest

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Socialite and businessman Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, has alleged that President Bola Tinubu still harbours distrust toward him due to his previous support for Peter Obi during the 2023 presidential election.

Chief Priest made the remarks during a livestream session with popular streamer Peller in a video that surfaced online on Wednesday.

The socialite, who currently serves as the Imo State Coordinator of the Pro-Tinubu City Boys Movement, spoke about what he described as lingering distrust from the presidency due to his ethnic background and past political alignment.

“President Bola Tinubu doesn’t really trust me as an Igbo man that I am. He looks at me with one eye because he believes that this one who worked for Peter Obi, before the last election,” Chief Priest said.

He explained that his decision to dump Obi and support Tinubu was motivated by his desire to align with a winning side politically.

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Asked why he switched allegiance, he responded, “Because I don’t want to lose again because they say first fool no be fool na the second fool be proper fool.”

Chief Priest also downplayed Obi’s chances in the 2027 presidential race, describing the former Anambra State governor as “not serious” while insisting that “the serious people will win.”

The comments have since generated reactions across social media, with some users accusing the businessman of political opportunism. In contrast, others described his remarks as a reflection of Nigeria’s winner-takes-all political culture.

Chief Priest was one of the vocal celebrity supporters of Obi and the Labour Party ahead of the 2023 general election but has since aligned himself with the ruling All Progressives Congress.

He recently obtained an APC primary form to contest for a seat in the House of Representatives but later withdrew from the race on the morning of the election last Saturday.