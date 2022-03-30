Ojudu, Okoye, Mbah To Speak At Journalism Mentorship Programme On Coverage Of 2023 Elections

The Journalism & Development Seminar Initiative (JADESeminars) has announced the fifth edition of its Mentorship Programme titled, ‘Road to 2023: Understanding the responsibility of the journalist in the electoral process’.

The programme is slated to hold on Thursday, 31 March 2022, 9am at the Zeus Paradise Hotel, Mabushi, Abuja.

The organization made this known in a statement signed by the coordinator, Angela Agoawike, on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the programme will focus on how the media can discharge its duties to ensure that the elections are free and fair.

It would be chaired by respected journalist and Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Babafemi Ojudu.

“As Nigerians gear up for its general elections in 2023, the thought of many media practitioners is about how the media can discharge its responsibilities to ensure that the electoral process- from campaigns to elections proper, – is transparent, free and fair,” the statement read.

Resource persons for the event include, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Comrade Festus Okoye; Former Acting Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and Publisher, BusinessEye magazine, Mrs Ibim Semenitari; and Mr Fidelis Mbah of the Al Jazeera English Service.

JADESeminars is a non-profit organization established to advance the course of development journalism in Nigeria.

Its mentorship programme is a giving-back project which seeks to mentor and empower younger professionals.