One Feared Dead As Bus Rams Into Shop In Enugu

One person is feared dead when a commercial bus fully loaded with passengers lost control and rammed into a provisions store at Imezi Owa, Ezeagu Local government area of Enugu State.

The incident occurred Friday evening at a settlement shortly after the council headquarters of the local government. It involved an eighteen-seater bus loaded in Enugu, and heading towards Onitsha in Anambra State.

“The driver lost control,” explained an eye witness, Mary Ann. “We noticed it because the bud was on high speed. Shortly after it sped across our shop, it hit a man on a motorcycle. He fell and became unconscious. He was taken to a hospital unconscious.”

Another eye witness, a vulcaniser, said, ” This is terrible. The bus hit another bus that was wrongly parked. Then it hit two motorcycles, and destroyed a POS kiosk. Many shops situated along the road were damaged one way or the other.

“The main victim is the owner of a provisions shop along the road. The driver, maybe, to avoid more casualties directed his bus to a water tank beside the shop. The water tank was destroyed, but it reduced the force of the bus. The bus eventually landed inside a shop and destroyed many things. It jumped the road drainage in the process.”

He said the driver of the bus was not seen to explain how the accident happened. “I guess he didn’t run away, but we didn’t identify who the driver is. We beg our drivers to always maintain their vehicles to avoid accidents like this. Many people were incurred.”

THE WHISTLER gathered that the owner of the shop, a woman, was said to have left the shop shortly before the accident happened. “She would have been finished,” said an Okada rider.

Some passengers in the bus sustained varying degrees of injuries, it was learnt.