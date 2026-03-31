Enugu Govt Promotes 2,124 Civil Servants

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The government of Enugu State, Tuesday, approved the promotion and conversion of 2,114 civil servants in the state employ.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the development followed the conclusion of the November and December 2025 promotion and conversion exercises conducted for workers across all cadres in the service.

The approval was disclosed by the Chairman of the Enugu State Civil Service Commission, Mr Robison Odo. Odo said it takes immediate effect, including the financial implications of the new ranks.

He explained that those affected are officers from Grade Levels 01 to 17, adding that the administrative processes for the upgrades had been concluded to ensure that the beneficiaries access their new emoluments without delay.

He further stated that the commission was making efforts to ensure the immediate reflection of the governor’s directive in the state’s payroll.

The approval, according to him, was “a part of the administration’s broader policy on workers’ welfare”. He said the state’s N80,000 minimum wage exceeded the national benchmark, noting that the Mbah administration was committed to improving the welfare of the state workforce.

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He listed other measures adopted by the state towards enhancing the welfare of state workers to include prompt payment of salaries, pensions, and gratuities of workers.

The state Head of Service, Dr Godwin Anigbo, said the promotion exercise was part of a larger reform-driven agenda aimed at repositioning the public service for greater efficiency. He also announced the transition of the state civil service operations from analogue to technology through digital competency training.

Anigbo said the approval for the establishment of a public service training institute to strengthen institutional capacities and the equipping of workers with modern skills required for 21st-century service delivery were part of initiatives of the state to make operations of its civil service optimal.

“The Office of the Head of Service is working closely with the Civil Service Commission to ensure that the workforce remains disciplined and aligned with the state’s development goals,” he said.