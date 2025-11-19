One Loss That Cuts Deeply, Gov Mbah Mourns Ezea

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Gov Peter Mbah of Enugu State, Wednesday, described the death of the senator representing Enugu North Senatorial District, Sen Okey Ezea, as “one loss that cuts deeply”.

Mbah in a post on his Facebook page stated that he “received with a deep sense of pain the news of the passing of our brother and senator”.

Quoting him, “This is one loss that cuts deeply. You didn’t have to share his political convictions to appreciate his courage, his resilience, and his unwavering commitment to the people he served. There was never any ambiguity about where he stood on any issue. His passing is a sad depletion in the ranks of Enugu’s political leaders.”

He said the late senator had always had Enugu State at heart “whether in business, politics, or public service; he remained a consistent advocate of good governance”.

The governor said, “The grief of this loss extends beyond his immediate family, beyond his community, and beyond his constituency. In the Senate, his brilliance earned him the respect of colleagues across party lines. His progressive interventions and contributions enriched our nation and touched lives across Enugu North.”

Mbah commiserated with the bereaved family, the people of Enugu North District, and the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.