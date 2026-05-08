Only Female Welding Student Receives Scholarship At Ogbonnaya Onu Poly

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‎Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic, Aba, has awarded a scholarship to the Welding and Fabrication department’s only female student, reflecting the institution’s dedication to inclusivity and technical education.

‎The Rector of the institution Engr. Dr. Christopher Okoro Kalu, announced this during the institution’s monthly Academic Board meeting held at the Polytechnic auditorium.

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According to him, the Welding and fabrication department’s operations have expanded beyond classroom training to large-scale fabrication projects serving both government and private sectors across the state.

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‎He noted that waste bins produced by the department are currently distributed across the 17 local government areas of Abia State, while several iron doors fabricated by the students are being used in government projects.

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The Rector further stated that the department also produces commercial garri processing plants and oil processing machines, which are fabricated for commercial purposes and purchased by individuals and business owners across the state.

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‎He explained that the introduction of monthly stipends is designed to motivate the students and strengthen their practical engagement as they combine academic training with productive industrial work.

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‎In addition, the Rector projected the institution’s vision to position the Polytechnic as a centre of excellence in welding and fabrication in the near future.

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He also announced the payment of monthly stipends to students of the Department of Welding and Fabrication in recognition of their growing contributions to the production and supply of fabricated products across Abia State.

Mr. Udodirim, a fabricators, who spoke during an interaction with journalists at the department, listed some of the machines currently available for production and purchase to include cassava grinding machines, cassava processing machines, kernel crackers and separators, fibre separators, hammer mills, cabinet dryers, block moulding machines, corn shelling machines, feed mixers, boilers and oil press machines.

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‎Also speaking, the Chief Fabricator of the institution, Engr. Clement, attributed the department’s growth and increased visibility to the administration of the Rector, Engr. Dr. Christopher Okoro Kalu.

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‎According to him, the department, which was previously inactive, has witnessed a major transformation through increased fabrication projects and student engagement.

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‎“This department was dormant before Prof. Okoro came in. Since his assumption of office, the department has attracted several fabrication projects, including the waste bin receptacles used across the state, TETFund fabrication projects and agro-machinery production,” he said.

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‎He added that the department now operates almost round-the-clock, with both students and staff actively engaged in production activities.

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‎Engr. Clement further disclosed that the Rector had directed that several facilities and equipment used within the institution should be locally fabricated by the department, including seats installed at the new theatre hall and structures at the permanent site.

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‎He described the Rector’s contribution to the growth of the department as significant and transformative.

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‎An ND II student of the department, Nwosu Chibuisi, also expressed gratitude to TETFund and the institution’s management for creating opportunities that enable students to earn while learning

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