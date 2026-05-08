Army Retires 28 Senior Officers In Jaji

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The Nigerian Army Corps of Infantry on Friday held a colourful and emotional pull-out ceremony for 28 senior officers retiring from active service at the Headquarters Infantry Corps Centre in Jaji, Kaduna State.

The retired officers comprised 17 Major-Generals and 11 Brigadier-Generals who completed the mandatory years of service in the Nigerian Army.

Speaking on behalf of the retirees, Usman Yusuf thanked God for granting them the opportunity to witness the occasion in good health and high spirits.

He described the ceremony as both memorable and emotional, noting that it symbolised decades of sacrifice, dedication and service to the nation.

According to him, retirement from military service is inevitable for every officer from the day they are commissioned into the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

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Yusuf commended the Chief of Army Staff, Waidi Shaibu, for approving and organising the ceremony in honour of the retiring generals.

“The gesture shows that the Army under Shaibu’s leadership values the sacrifices and contributions of its senior officers,” he said.

He also praised the Commander of the Infantry Corps, Godwin Mutkut, for ensuring the successful hosting of the event.

Reflecting on their years in service, Yusuf recalled their early days at the Nigerian Defence Academy and said the retiring officers collectively contributed to the operational successes and development of the Nigerian Army.

“Every day in service brought fresh challenges, responsibilities and experiences that shaped us into stronger, more resilient and capable officers prepared for command, instructional and staff appointments,” he said.

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He urged serving officers and soldiers to maintain the values of professionalism, discipline, sacrifice and loyalty demonstrated by the outgoing generals.

Yusuf also stressed the need for the military to remain proactive and prepared in the face of growing security threats across the country.

“The battlespace is expanding and the Army’s operational commitments continue to grow, with the eyes of the nation and the international community on the military,” he stated.

He expressed confidence that younger officers would sustain the legacies of leadership, mentorship and professionalism left behind by the retiring generals.

Yusuf further described the Chief of Army Staff as a visionary leader capable of steering the Nigerian Army through emerging security challenges.

He also appreciated past and present national leaders for the opportunity to serve, while thanking family members for their support, sacrifices and prayers throughout their careers.

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“To the Infantry Corps, this will forever remain home to me. I am an Infantryman and shall remain one for the rest of my life—loyal, committed and steadfast,” he added.

The ceremony featured ceremonial parades, presentation of souvenirs and the symbolic pull-out of the retired generals from active service.