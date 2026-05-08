Three Illegal Health Facilities Sealed In Enugu

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Three health facilities have been sealed for operating without operational licences in Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State

THE WHISTLER reports that they were sealed by the task force of the State Ministry of Health on Friday.

The monitoring and supervision team, led by the Director of Medical Services, Dr Chinyere Ezeudu, told newsmen that the sealing was part of the ongoing efforts to improve healthcare delivery.

According to her, the strategic supervision was aimed at evaluating the quality of healthcare services, staff performance, infrastructure, patient management, and compliance with government health policies and standards in various health facilities.

She said the state government remained committed to building a responsive, efficient, and people-centred healthcare system. She also advised health workers to remain dedicated to duty, uphold professionalism, and maintain high standards of patient care.

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She explained that the supervision was “not meant to witch-hunt health facilities or their medical staff but to support continuous improvement in healthcare delivery across the state”.

Speaking, the state Commissioner for Health, Prof George Ugwu, said the routine monitoring was to identify gaps, strengthen accountability, and ensure that residents receive quality healthcare services at all levels.

According to him, “This is meant to ensure that every community benefits from accessible and quality healthcare services.”