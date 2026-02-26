Opposition Parties Reject Electoral Act 2026

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

…Insist On Real Time Electronic Transmission Of Results

Opposition parties have called for a fresh amendment to the Electoral Act 2026, with a view to adopting real time electronic transmission of election results from the polling units to INEC’s iREV in the 2027 election.

THE WHISTLER reported last that President Bola Tinubu signed the amended bill into law last week, as passed by the two chambers of the National Assembly.

The lawmakers had approved manual transfer of results by Returning Officers with Form EC8A where there is poor or no network signal at the polling units.

But the opposition parties, at a media conference in Abuja on Wednesday, demanded that the National Assembly immediately commence a fresh amendment to the Act, “to remove all obnoxious provisions.”

According to them, the Act must reflect “only the will and aspiration of Nigerians for free, fair, transparent and credible electoral process in our country,” stressing that nothing short of this will be acceptable to Nigerians.

In a joint address read by the National Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Ajuji Ahmed, the position parties called on “all lovers of democracy to join us in this journey to save the world’s largest black democracy from this growing civilian dictatorship of President Bola Tinubu.”

Ahmed said, “We consider several provisions of the Electoral Act 2026 signed into law with such contemptuous haste by President Tinubu as a major offensive by the APC administration to subvert the will of the people in the 2027 general elections.

“This joint briefing and other collaborative efforts that would follow are therefore designed by the opposition parties to save our democracy, and more importantly, to save our country from political crisis that may follow if the will of the people is subverted yet again.

“We therefore state unequivocally that the new Electoral Act is anti-democratic, and its implementation will undermine electoral transparency and sanctity of the ballot which are fundamental to free, fair and credible elections and the bedrock of participatory democracy.

“This obnoxious Electoral Act, 2026 is without doubt enacted to undermine democracy in Nigeria and it is part of the on-going design by the Tinubu-led APC to disorganise and weaken opposition, corrupt the electoral system, compromise democratic institutions and foist a totalitarian one-party rule on Nigeria.

“Indeed, we find it quite ironic, that the same APC that strongly agitated for electronic voting only a few years ago, is now opposed to the use of technology for mere transmission of results. The game at hand is very clear.

“Therefore, we, as patriotic leaders, standing shoulder to shoulder with Nigerians, reject the new Electoral Act.”

They also called on civil society groups to join in the task of saving democracy and the nation, stating, “This is the time to stand up and be counted.”

“We hereby wish to assure Nigerians that the opposition stand in unity and shall meet the ongoing shenanigans with equal resolve.

“We urge the people not to be deterred or be discouraged. We are committed to defending our democracy and we are prepared to defend your votes and ensure that every vote counts.

“We hear you loud and clear. We know your desire for a government that cares for you, a government that listens to you, and a government that protects you. We will not let you down,” Ahmed said.

The opposition leaders also rejected provisions in the Electoral Act which prescribed direct primaries and consensus options as the only means by political parties to elect candidates for elections.

The political leaders were led by the National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Senator David Mark.

Also at the conference were former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Mr Peter Obi; former Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi; and ADC National Secretary, Rauf Aregbesola.

Others include former ADC National Chairman, Ralph Nwosu; former Cross River State Governor, Liyel Imoke; National Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Ajuji Ahmed; ANPP chieftain, Buba Galadima among many others.