Osahon Okunbo Shines As Vanguard Young Entrepreneur Of The Year

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

In a night that celebrated the best of Nigerian resilience and innovation, Dr Osahon Okunbo, Chairman of Wells Carlton Hotels and Apartments, emerged as a standout figure at the prestigious Vanguard Personality of the Year Awards 2025.

The young business titan was honored with the Young Entrepreneur of the Year award, a recognition of his transformative impact across Nigeria’s critical economic sectors, including energy, hospitality, and the creative arts.

The glitzy ceremony, held at the Eko Hotels & Suites in Lagos, brought together the crème de la crème of Nigerian society, including governors, elder statesmen, and media moguls. However, it was Okunbo’s ascent as a modern-day builder of institutions that captured the spirit of the evening.

Receiving the award was a poignant moment for Okunbo, whose late father, the legendary billionaire and philanthropist Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo, had previously been honored by Vanguard as Industrialist of the Year.

“One of the greatest values my father taught me was that the best investment you can make is in people,” Osahon remarked during his acceptance.

It is a philosophy he has not just inherited but has actively expanded. By stepping out from the formidable shadow of his father’s legacy, the younger Okunbo has carved a distinct path defined by precision engineering and strategic foresight.

Advertisement

Dr. Okunbo’s achievements defy simple categorization. As an Electrical Engineer by training, he has brought technical excellence to the boardrooms of Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) and Vetrinox Capital. His work in the Niger Delta, protecting national energy corridors and curbing illegal refining is often unseen but essential to Nigeria’s economic stability.

Beyond the industrial sector, he has transformed Abuja’s hospitality landscape with the Wells Carlton Hotel and pioneered the creative space in Lagos by founding Live Lounge, the city’s first purpose-built comedy club.

Perhaps most impressive is Okunbo’s commitment to the “infrastructure of the mind.” Through The Osahon Okunbo Foundation (TOOF), he has become a major patron of the arts, supporting platforms like the +234 Art Fair and providing mentorship grants for emerging screenwriters.

The Board of Editors at Vanguard noted that the selection process for these awards is a rigorous 12-week exercise. In selecting Osahon Okunbo, they identified a leader who does not merely seek profit but seeks to build “platforms where others can rise.”

At a time when Nigeria is hungry for young leaders with integrity and vision, Osahon Okunbo stands as a beacon of hope, a young man proving that with discipline, intellectual depth, and a heart for the community, the “Nigerian Dream” is not just alive but thriving.