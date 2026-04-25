Opposition Parties Plan Single Candidate For 2027, Reject INEC Chairman

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Opposition political parties in Nigeria on Saturday resolved to present a united front ahead of the 2027 general elections, including plans to field a single presidential candidate to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The decision was part of a communiqué issued at the end of the Opposition Political Parties National Summit held in Ibadan, Oyo State, where leaders expressed concerns over what they described as “collective threats” and “existential challenges” facing the country.

The parties accused the APC-led government of attempting to undermine Nigeria’s democracy and impose a one-party state, vowing to resist such efforts.

“That we shall resist all machinations by the APC to foist a one-party State on Nigeria and fight for the survival of multi-party democracy in our country,” the communiqué stated.

The opposition also dismissed claims that President Bola Tinubu would emerge unchallenged in the 2027 election, insisting they would actively participate in the polls.

“Despite the onslaughts and manoeuvrings of the ruling party… to impose President Bola Tinubu as the sole Presidential candidate in 2027; we shall field candidates and contest the 2027 Presidential and other elections,” the parties said.

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The coalition agreed to work towards presenting a consensus presidential candidate.

“That we shall work towards fielding one presidential candidate for the 2027 elections, which shall be agreed and supported by all participating opposition parties to rescue our nation and her long suffering masses,” the communiqué added.

The summit also passed a vote of no confidence in the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, accusing him of partisanship and calling for his removal from overseeing the 2027 elections.

“Having shown bias and partisanship in favour of the ruling APC, Nigerians across the board have lost confidence in him and his capacity to guarantee the required neutrality,” the parties stated, warning that his continued stay in office could “trigger a widespread crisis.”

The opposition further called on the National Assembly to urgently amend the Electoral Act, 2026, to eliminate provisions they claim threaten the integrity of elections and contradict constitutional principles.

They also demanded the immediate release of politicians allegedly detained or harassed over bailable offences, stressing the need to uphold fundamental rights and political inclusivity.

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On electoral timelines, the parties criticised recent guidelines issued by INEC, describing them as restrictive and targeted at weakening the opposition. They called for an extension of the deadline for party primaries to the end of July 2026.

“We consider the recent guidelines released by INEC as obstacles, deliberately engineered to impose conditions and deadlines on the opposition parties,” the communiqué read.

The summit commended Nigerians for their resilience and urged continued support for efforts to “free the nation from State capture.”

It also expressed appreciation to Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, and the people of the state for hosting what it described as an “epochal event.”

The communique was jointly signed the chairmen of all the opposition parties at the summit.

Among those that attended the summit were Mark, Rauf Aregbesola, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Aminu Tambuwal among many others.