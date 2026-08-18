Osun Election: We Accept INEC’s Decision To Declare Adeleke Winner – Oyebamiji

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the August 15 Osun State election, Bola Oyebamiji, has said “we respect the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare” Ademola Adeleke winner of the Saturday’s election.

Adeleke won the election to complete his term of eight years of two terms.

The APC candidate however alleged a fresh wave of violence against party members and supporters following the poll.

Oyebamiji called on the Osun State Government and security agencies to intervene and stop what he described as growing hostility and attacks against APC members.

He made the call in a statement on X on Tuesday addressed to APC supporters, members and leaders in the state following the election, which was won by the incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Oyebamiji said that although the APC had hoped for a different outcome, he respected the electoral umpire’s position and supported the party’s decision to review the result.

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He said, “Although we had hoped for a different outcome in the election, in the meantime, we respect the position of the electoral umpire, and I totally support the decision of our party in its ongoing review of the outcome of the election.”

The APC candidate thanked voters, party members, leaders and volunteers who supported his campaign, saying he remained grateful for their confidence in the alternative vision presented to the people of the state.

He said the election’s conclusion should not mark the end of efforts to improve Osun State.

Oyebamiji stated, “However, the campaign has come to an end, and the election is over, but the values and causes we championed are alive. We would continue to work for effective, inclusive and rapid development of our dear Osun.”

He urged APC members and supporters to remain engaged and continue working for the interests of their communities.

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However, Oyebamiji raised concern over alleged attacks on APC members, saying the situation had worsened in the aftermath of the election.

He said, “At the same time, I wish to alert the State Government and security agents to the growing trend of hostility and violence against our members and supporters.”

According to him, attacks on APC members witnessed before the election had taken a new dimension within 24 hours after the poll.

He added, “The violence attacks on our members witnessed in the build-up to the election has taken another dimension in the last 24 hours.”

Oyebamiji therefore called on the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to act swiftly.

He said, “Consequently, I urge the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to intervene and arrest this ugly trend without delay.”

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He also appealed to his supporters to remain calm and peaceful as they went about their activities during the post-election period.

The APC candidate thanked party members and supporters for their commitment throughout the campaign and said he remained proud of the campaign.