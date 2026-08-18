Over 20 Killed As Attackers Raid Homes In Plateau

More than 20 people have reportedly been killed after suspected armed attackers invaded Binper community in Bwai District of Mangu Local Government Area, Plateau State.

The attack occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, with the assailants reportedly going from house to house and attacking residents while they slept.

The National President of the Mwaghavul Development Association, Bulus Dabit, confirmed the attack, while an eyewitness, Daniel Musa, said the attackers were heavily armed.

Musa said the assailants forced their way into homes, opened doors and attacked residents, leaving several people dead or seriously injured.

“Our village came under attack last night and in the early hours of today, Tuesday. Heavily armed persons were moving from house to house, opening the doors of people who were sleeping and slaughtering them,” he said.

According to him, more than 20 deaths had been confirmed as of Tuesday morning, while several others sustained injuries and some residents remained unaccounted for.

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The latest attack occurred less than a week after three people were killed in the area amid renewed tension between Fulani and Mwaghavul communities, which had also traded accusations of arson.

The fresh violence has heightened concerns over the security situation in Mangu, an area that has witnessed repeated attacks and communal tensions.

As of the time of filing this report, security agencies had yet to issue an official statement on the latest killings or confirm the number of casualties.