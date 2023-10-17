Our Governorship Candidate Is Unstoppable, Labour Party Boasts As Obi Agrees To Attend Imo Campaign Rally

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi will on Wednesday join the party’s guber candidate, Athan Achonu in a rally in Imo State.

The is contained in a statement by the Director, of media and publicity of the LP’s governorship candidate in the state, Chibuikem Diala.

Diala in the statement issued on Tuesday said that Obi’s attendance of the rally will help to convince the electorates to vote for Athan Achonu as the next governor of the state on November 11.

He said, “Obi, who will join the campaign rally of Senator Athan Achonu, the party’s gubernatorial candidate in the Imo State gubernatorial election in November, in Orlu, shall convince the people of the need to vote for the Labour Party and its candidate.

“Achonu has continued to garner unprecedented groundswell support across the state with sustained grassroots engagements and his crowd-pulling ongoing rallies in the 27 local government areas of the state.

“The mammoth crowd that has been turning out to hear him has left no one in doubt about his acceptability to the people.

“The advocate is a serial investor with multi-billion naira investments, especially in the agro sector and has several hundreds of people in his employment.

“Achonu’s selling point is his believability because he has demonstrated in practical terms what his incoming administration could do to turn around the fortunes of the prostrate state, unlike his opponents.

“He has promised to build industrial parks in the three zones of the state to revolutionise the state’s comatose economy. His plans for local government autonomy and promise to hold free and fair local government election within six months of his administration has more than endeared him to the people.

“The Labour Party flag bearer’s template to tame the hydra-headed insecurity challenge in the state is highly applauded in a state that insecurity has even driven the state governor away and forced him to govern from outside the state.

“Governor Uzodinma does not have the answer and has failed woefully in his governance of the state. The people need a fresh breath and Achonu is it.

“Obi’s association with Achonu confirms that the LP candidate is credible and that his ‘Take Back Imo’ message is not a fluke.

“Obi, as all know, represents the face of the much-desired new servant-leadership that Nigerians are yearning for. Achonu has modelled his steps to Obi’s charm and charisma, and more significantly, purposeful leadership. He shall replicate in Imo what Obi did in Anambra during his time as governor.”

He said the coming and endorsement of Obi will further disabuse the minds of naysayers that Achonu is unstoppable on his march to takeover Douglas House after the November poll.