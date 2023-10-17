‘We Didn’t Extort Students’- UNILORIN Speaks On Top-up Convocation Fee

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The management of the University of Ilorin has stated that it did not exploit the graduating class of 2020/2021 who were told to top-up their convocation fee and pay for memorabilia charges.

Recall that the graduating class protested over the top-up and charges introduced by the institution as part of the requirements to participate in the forthcoming combined convocation ceremony, describing it as extortion.

The event, scheduled to hold between October 20 and 21, 2023 will host the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 graduating classes.

A statement by the Director of Corporate Affairs, Kunle Akogun, stated that the management has the right to determine what materials are necessary and at the most reasonable rates for its students or graduates.

“The attention of the Management of the University of Ilorin has been drawn to a social media news report on a planned protest by a group of former students of the University with respect to some convocation items they are expected to have.

“These are their personal effects and necessary commemoratory mementos for the successful completion of their programmes at the University,” he said.

The school condemned the protest of the graduates adding that the rates attached to the items were the least and lowest available in the light of the economic realities of the country.

“For the avoidance of doubts and for record purposes, members of the public and our former students should note that this matter is about graduands and indeed, convocation ceremonies; the rates attached to the items are the least and indeed the lowest available in the light of the economic realities of the country.

“It is not in our character at the University of Ilorin to exploit; the University has always been very considerate in fixing its charges, which remain the cheapest among public universities in the country.

“Our graduands, are worthy in character and learning, and would always live above board with the display of sound knowledge of the prevailing economic situation in the country,” he said.

The school added that the protest was led by students who were misguided and who were working for their selfish interest.