Over 110m Nigerian Children At Risk Of Climate Change Disaster

The United Nations Children’s Fund, said that over 110 million Nigerian children are at risk, having confronted the harsh realities of rising temperatures, flooding, drought, and severe storms.

A statement released by the Fund to mark World Children’s Day on Monday, also stated that from 2016 to 2021, about 650,000 children were displaced in Nigeria due to floods.

The statement noted that Nigeria, as the second most vulnerable country worldwide in terms of children’s exposure to climate change, faces severe challenges.

The Director General, National Council on Climate Change, Dr. Salisu Dahiru, in the statement called for an urgent response to the issue of climate change in Nigeria.

“As one of the countries that suffers the greatest exposure to adverse climate impacts, Nigeria’s response to climate change must be swift and holistic, accounting for the needs of vulnerable people, including children and women, at the decision-making level, as well as in the implementation of the National Climate Change Action Plan,” he said.

Also speaking, UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Cristian Munduate, said the commemoration gives children in Nigeria the opportunity to speak out on issues concerning them.

“This celebration is a crucial platform for our children, the most affected by climate change, to voice their concerns and experiences. Their input is essential in shaping our collective path towards a sustainable and resilient future,” she said.

The statement added, “Nigeria celebrated World Children’s Day, focusing on child rights amidst the escalating climate crisis. Events across the country saw children from various regions, including Abuja, Kano, Lagos, Enugu, Sokoto, and Maiduguri, leading discussions on the significant impact of climate change on their lives and futures.

“The discussions covered various critical issues, including the direct health impacts of climate change on children, such as increased physical dangers, waterborne diseases, and malnutrition.

“The event also shed light on the alarming rate of child displacement due to environmental disasters, with 650,000 children displaced from 2016 to 2021 due to floods.

“The celebration also highlighted collaboration efforts between the Government, development partners, civil society organizations, and the private sector, focusing on advocacy, partnerships, and climate education.”

The World Children’s Day which is celebrated annually on November 20 is aimed at improving child welfare worldwide, promoting and celebrating children’s rights and promoting togetherness and awareness amongst all children.

The theme of the 2023 celebration is, “For every child, every right”.