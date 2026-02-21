PDP, NNPP, ADC Absent from Kano By-Election Ballots

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Three major opposition parties — the Peoples Democratic Party, New Nigeria Peoples Party and African Democratic Congress — were not listed on ballot papers for Saturday’s by-election into the Kano State House of Assembly.

The by-election is being held to fill two vacant seats following the deaths of the lawmakers who previously represented the constituencies and were members of the NNPP.

According to a report by Arise News, nine political parties were listed on the ballot papers, excluding PDP, NNPP and ADC.

The poll, conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission, has also recorded low voter turnout across several polling units, particularly in Kano Municipal Local Government Area.

As of mid-morning, many polling centres had only a few voters present despite the early arrival of electoral officials and materials. Security personnel were deployed across the area to maintain order and protect voters and election staff, while INEC officials waited for more residents to participate in the exercise.