Wike Blasts Bode George, Dismisses Amaechi’s VP Bid

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has dismissed allegations by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain Chief Bode George that he influenced court decisions.

He also claimed that former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi would add little electoral value as the African Democratic Congress (ADC)’s vice-presidential candidate in the 2027 election.

Wike defended his continued support for President Bola Tinubu despite remaining a PDP member, saying political decisions should be guided by the interests of the people rather than blind party loyalty.

Speaking during a media chat with journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, the minister said many of the allegations against him were politically motivated and intended to damage his reputation.

He took a swipe at PDP Board of Trustees member, Chief Bode George, over his criticism of Wike’s role in the party and claims that he was using the judiciary for political purposes.

Describing George as one of the founding fathers of the PDP, Wike argued that the elder statesman had failed to build the party into an electoral force in Lagos despite occupying prominent positions since 1999.

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“He calls himself a founding father of the PDP, yet since 1999 the party has not won any meaningful election in Lagos. A founding father should be judged by results, not by titles,” he said.

Drawing a comparison with Rivers State, Wike said he transformed the PDP into a dominant political force during his years as governor by building structures that consistently delivered electoral victories.

“I can point to what we achieved in Rivers. You should measure political leadership by what you have built, not merely by how long you have remained in the party,” he added.

Responding to allegations that he hosted the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court to influence judicial decisions, Wike described the claim as false and challenged anyone making it to produce evidence.

“It is unfair to make such allegations without proof. If anyone has evidence that I met with the Chief Judge to influence court decisions, let them bring it forward,” he said.

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The minister accused politicians of branding the judiciary corrupt only when judgments do not favour them.

According to him, litigants readily accept favourable rulings but question the integrity of judges after losing in court.

“We must stop this culture where every judgment that does not favour us becomes evidence of corruption. If the same judgment had gone their way, nobody would have accused the judge of wrongdoing,” he said.

Wike cited Bode George’s corruption trial to support his argument, recalling that supporters had celebrated in anticipation of an acquittal before he was eventually convicted.

He said such reactions showed that public attacks on the judiciary were often driven by personal expectations rather than facts.

The minister also defended the Federal Capital Territory Administration’s construction of residential accommodation for judicial officers, dismissing suggestions that it compromises judicial independence.

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According to him, the FCTA is responsible for providing public infrastructure because the FCT is not a federating state.

“Every public building in the Federal Capital Territory is constructed by the FCTA. If the President directs us to provide accommodation for judges, we carry out that responsibility. It has nothing to do with influencing the judiciary,” he said.

Wike recalled that as governor of Rivers State, his administration built residential quarters for the Federal High Court, the National Industrial Court and other federal institutions without raising concerns about judicial independence.

“If providing public infrastructure automatically means influencing judges, then every government intervention would become suspicious. That is not how governance works,” he argued.

Amaechi ‘No Electoral Asset’

Wike dismissed suggestions that the emergence of his predecessor, Rotimi Amaechi, as the ADC’s vice-presidential candidate would significantly change the political equation in Rivers State or the South-South.

Questioning Amaechi’s electoral value, he argued that the former Minister of Transportation had repeatedly failed to deliver Rivers State for candidates he supported after leaving office.

“When he was Director-General of Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign in 2015, Buhari did not secure 25 per cent of the votes in Rivers State. In 2019, he was still influential, yet Buhari again failed to get 25 per cent. In 2023, he supported Atiku Abubakar, and the PDP still did not perform as expected,” Wike said.

According to him, political relevance should be measured by electoral performance and developmental impact.

“What has he brought to the table for Rivers people? Leadership is about results,” he added.

The minister also criticised Amaechi for accepting the coalition’s vice-presidential ticket after previously questioning the credibility of Nigeria’s electoral process.

“He had criticised the electoral system and questioned its credibility. Today, he has accepted to contest under the same system. Nigerians should ask themselves what has changed,” Wike said.

Wike defended his continued support for President Tinubu despite remaining one of the PDP’s most influential figures.

Rejecting suggestions that his position amounts to political inconsistency, he said his priority was protecting the interests of Rivers State.

“My interest is the people of Rivers State. Politics must produce tangible benefits for the people you represent,” he said.

According to Wike, Rivers has secured more strategic federal appointments under Tinubu than at any other time since Nigeria’s return to democratic rule in 1999.

He said appointments into key federal agencies and commissions showed that his political decisions had produced tangible benefits for the state.

“For the first time, Rivers people have received appointments across several federal institutions. That is something I can point to as a direct benefit,” he said.

He challenged political leaders to account for what they attracted to Rivers while claiming close ties with previous presidents.

“If you say you were close to a president, tell Rivers people what that relationship brought home. Politics should not be about personal prestige alone,” he added.

Wike admitted that the PDP faces major challenges ahead of the 2027 presidential election, saying the party must rebuild before it can realistically return to power.

“I have always said the PDP, as it is presently constituted, cannot win the presidential election. The first task is to reorganise and rebuild the party,” he said.

He argued that successful presidential campaigns require years of political groundwork rather than hurried alliances shortly before elections.

“You cannot wake up a few months before an election and expect to become President. Nigeria is too complex for that. A political party must first put its house in order,” he stated.

While reaffirming his PDP membership, Wike maintained that supporting Tinubu does not weaken his commitment to the party.

“My responsibility is to ensure that Rivers State remains relevant at the national level. That is the standard by which I judge every political decision I make,” he said.