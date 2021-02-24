PDP Suspends Enugu South Deputy Council Boss For ‘Bringing Confusion’ To Party

52 SHARES Share Tweet

The Peoples Democratic Party, Ward 5, in Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State, has announced the suspension of the deputy chairman of the council, Hon Sandra Onyia, for alleged anti-party activities.

She was suspended alongside the councillor representing Ward 5, Barry Obinna Ani, and Mr Sunday Ugwu.

The suspension was contained in a letter addressed to the PDP chairman, Enugu South LGA, Chief Freedom Nnam, and copied to the state chairman of the party, Chief Augustine Nnamani; the council chairman, Mr Monday Eneh; and Hon Sam Ngene representing Enugu South (Rural) in the state House of Assembly.

The letter, which was obtained by our correspondent in Enugu, Wednesday, was signed by twelve executive members of the Ward 5.

According to the letter, “The above named have decided to bring confusion into the PDP Ward 5, Uwani West, by holding our monthly meetings out of the place and venue where the ward chairman, Hon Prince Chijioke Enekwechi, has put as venue; they bring deception to the faithful of our great party, PDP. This action of theirs is viewed as anti-party activities.

“They are hereby suspended indefinitely by the ward executives from all the party activities in the ward, in the local government, state and national.”

Efforts to speak with the suspended deputy council boss were not successful.