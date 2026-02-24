Peter Obi, ADC Chieftains Attacked By Gunmen In Edo

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Former 2023 presidential candidate and opposition figure, Peter Obi, has reportedly escaped an assassination attempt in Edo State alongside other ADC Chieftains on Tuesday.

According to a video circulating on social media as seen by THE WHISTLER, an eye witness noted that unidentified gunmen allegedly opened fire during an incident involving members of the Obidient Movement, a political support group aligned with Obi.

The attack reportedly occurred while supporters were gathered, creating panic and chaos at the scene.

In a post on his X handle, the interim national coordinator of the obedient movement, Yunusa Tanko confirmed that the incident happened in Benin, Edo State.

“PO and the leadership of the ADC are under siege and attack in Benin, Edo State,” he wrote.

“At the formal declaration of Olumide Akpata into the African Democratic Congress, armed individuals followed us from the ADC Secretariat to the residence of Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.

“They shot at the gate and destroyed several vehicles in what appears to be a survived assassination attempt on our lives. Democracy is in danger.” he noted.

However, THE WHISTLER reports that Obi who was present during the incident escaped unharmed alongside other ADC chieftains while injured victims have been taken to the hospital.

While details remain limited, reports suggest that the assailants targeted members of the movement, though the full circumstances surrounding the shooting are still unclear.

As of the time of filing this report, there has been no official statement from security agencies confirming arrests or identifying those responsible. However, Police men where seen at the scene.