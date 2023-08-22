Photos: Obi, Abure, Others Arrive Owerri For Labour Party Governorship Campaign Rally

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Labour Party Candidate at the last Presidential election, Peter Obi, the Party’s Chairman, Julius Abure and other party big wigs have arrived Owerri, the Imo State capital on Tuesday to flag-off campaign for the party.

They are in Owerri for the flag-off of the party’s campaign for the gubernatorial candidate, Athan Achonu and presentation of his manifesto to the people of Imo.

Athan will try to bank on the wide acceptance of Labour Party and it’s Presidential candidate, Peter Obi among the people of Imo at the November 11 polls.

He will also be hoping that the success of the Labour Party during the election in Abia is replicated in Imo.

The former senator will be challenging the incumbent, Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Senator Samuel Anyanwu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and 14 other candidates.