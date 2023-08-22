‘I’m Going To Atlanta To Be Arrested’—Trump Finally Agrees To Surrender To US Govt

Former United States President, Donald Trump, intends to surrender to authorities in Atlanta on Thursday, in connection with his indictment in Georgia on charges that he tried to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state.

Trump made this known via his profile on his social media platform, Truth Social.

“I’ll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be arrested,” he said.

Prior to this, Trump had referred to the indictment as rigged, adding that it was a witch hunt meant to derail his reelection campaign.

The Fulton County grand jury had last week, indicted Trump on 13 criminal charges related to an investigation into an alleged attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, according to a court document.

The District Attorney later informed reporters that the grand jury had issued arrest warrants for the 19 defendants named in the indictment, but they all have until August 25 to voluntarily surrender.

“And what about those Indictment Documents put out today, long before the Grand Jury even voted, and then quickly withdrawn? Sounds Rigged to me!

“Why didn’t they Indict 2.5 years ago? Because they wanted to do it right in the middle of my political campaign. Witch Hunt!” Trump had said on Truth Social last Tuesday.

Trump had planned to turn himself in at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta. The date was decided during negotiations between Trump’s lawyers and the Fulton County district attorney’s office on Monday.

Some of the charges against Trump include, violation of the Georgia RICO Act, solicitation of a violation of oath by a public officer, false statements and writings, and forgery, among others.

Eighteen other associates have been also charged in the indictment, including Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.