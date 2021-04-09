Police Arrest Ogun Prophet For Alleged Rape In Church

39 SHARES Share Tweet

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested Prophet Tayo Shobowale, who is in charge of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church, Oke-Igbala, Ifo, for allegedly having unlawful carnal knowledge of a 17-year-old member of the church.

The 50-year-old prophet was said to have had sex with the girl inside the church and rubbed a candle stick on her body after that.

That was said to have triggered convulsion-like fits in the girl.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said this in a statement on Thursday.

The PPRO said the girl reported the case to the Family Support Unit of the Ota Area Command and the suspect was arrested after this.

The PPRO added that the victim was accompanied by her mother to the station.

The statement read, “The victim reported that sometime in March 2021, the prophet invited her to the church for prayer and that the prophet took advantage of her being alone with him in the church to forcefully have unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

“The victim further stated that after the illicit affair, the prophet ordered her to take a spiritual bath in the church with an already prepared candle, which he rubbed all over her body.

“Since then, the victim complained that she had been having spiritual attack, which always make her fall down and remain unconscious for hours.

“Upon the report, the Area Commander, Ota, ACP Muhideen Obe, detailed his Family Support Unit to the scene, where the randy prophet was promptly arrested.”

He added that the suspect initially denied when he was interogated but when he was confronted by the victim, the prophet could not refute the allegations.