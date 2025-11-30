Police Bust New Cult Group Recruiting Youths Via WhatsApp

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Police Command in Sokoto State has arrested three suspected members of a newly emerging cult group known as “Sai Malam.”

This development was disclosed in a statement signed by the Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Musa, and issued to newsmen in Sokoto on Saturday.

Musa described the arrest as a significant breakthrough in the command’s ongoing efforts to curb organised crime and criminal activities across the state.

“The notorious cult group known as Sai Malam has been a growing source of fear and concern for communities across Sokoto State.

“However, on Friday, following a meticulously executed operation driven by credible intelligence, we successfully apprehended three suspected members,” he stated.

According to the police commissioner, the primary suspect, Usman Shu’aibu, and two accomplices were arrested and have provided detailed confessions about the group’s activities.

He revealed that during interrogation, the suspects confessed to being initiated into the “Sai Malam” cult through a private WhatsApp group called Red Chamber.

“Investigations confirmed that this digital platform was created with the sole aim of luring and initiating unsuspecting youths into various criminal and morally reprehensible activities.

“This, including witchcraft, ritual practices, pursuit of demonic powers, acts of homosexuality, organised thuggery, and violence,” Musa added.

He further explained that the arrests came in response to rising concerns and complaints from residents about the group’s destabilising activities, noting that the operation had successfully disrupted a major cell of the cult.

The commissioner also issued a strong advisory to parents and guardians, warning them about the dangers associated with the Red Chamber WhatsApp group.

“We must actively monitor our children’s smartphone and social media activities, and engage them in open conversations about the dangers of online groups.

“Parents must be vigilant about sudden changes in their wards’ behaviour, social circles, and secrecy surrounding their phones.

“Any suspicious online activity or peer influence should be reported to authorities,” he cautioned.

Musa reassured the public of the command’s commitment to intensifying efforts to track and arrest more members of the group, while ensuring the protection of lives and property across the state.