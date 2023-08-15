Police Clear Man Wrongly Declared Wanted, Intensify Search For Real Culprit

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Police have exonerated a man, Ndiana-Abasi Udom earlier declared wanted for offences bordering on criminal conspiracy, a threat to life, forgery, fraudulent conversion, and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace.

Udom was declared wanted on July 22, alongside one Peace Ekom Robert, female, and requested useful information from members of the public that could lead to their arrest.

Following the widely publicized publication, Udom turned himself in, and “cooperated with the police investigators”.

He was subsequently cleared and exonerated after “thorough questioning and investigation”.

Realising that Udom was wrongly declared wanted, the police on Tuesday via a press statement issued by its spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, said, “The Police appreciate his cooperation and commend his commitment in this regard and look forward to further cooperation if required in the course of the said investigations”.

The development, the police said, revealed Peace as the main suspect.

“It is pertinent to state that the investigation remains active, and our efforts to bring the main suspect, Peace Ekom Robert, who is still at large, to justice, have been intensified.

“We urge anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to come forward and assist the police in this matter,” the statement signed by the police spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi read.

The Police said it was committed to embracing modern and rule-of-law-compliant means of investigating cases to ensure fairness and maintain justice.

“We, therefore, wish to appreciate the support and cooperation of the public as we work together to maintain peace, unity, and progress, and uphold the rule of law in Nigeria,” the police said.