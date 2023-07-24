Police Confirm Kidnap Of Anambra ‘Magic’ Doctor

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A famous native doctor in Anambra State, known as Akwa Okuko Tiwaraku, has been kidnapped.

He was kidnapped around 11pm Sunday night at his Triple P Hotel located at Orba community in Idemili North Local Government Area, the state police public relations officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed on Monday.

The PPRO stated that, “The state police commissioner, CP Aderemi Adeoye, has ordered that operatives go after his abductors and ensure his release.”

Our correspondent gathered that his abductors killed his two bodyguards before whisking him away.

Meanwhile, some residents of the area have described the famous native doctor’s abduction as paradox.

Chubuike Ikechukwu, a student, said, “I wonder how he could be abducted when he boasts of making anti-bullet charms for people! He also claims he can disappear. How come his bodyguards were killed?”

Monica Ugwu said, “The literal meaning of his name is ‘egg that broke a kernel’. It tells you how weird he is. How come he was kidnapped with ease?”