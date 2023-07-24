Music Video: ‘You Committed Grave Mistake’ — Buhari’s Ex-Aide Tells Davido After He Deleted ‘Jaye Lo’ Clip

134 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerian Afrobeats star, Davido, whose real name is David Adeleke, has deleted a controversial music video after criticisms from the Muslim community.

This comes two days after the singer posted the music video of his new DMW music signee, Olamilekan Taiwo, known as Logos Olori, on social media platform Twitter.

The video for the song ‘Jaye Lo,’ featuring Davido caused mixed reactions online due to a scene that featured supposed Muslim worshippers dancing in front of a mosque. The video was considered offensive to Muslim devotees.

Many Muslims called for retraction of the video and even threatened legal action against the artists.

In response to the backlash, Davido deleted the 45-second clip from his social media accounts.

Reacting, former President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide, Bashir Ahmad, commended the singer for removing the video.

He wrote on Twitter, “It is good to discover that Davido deleted that offensive and hurtful video. Hopefully, the entire scene will also be deleted from the actual footage before releasing it to the market, and we humbly urge that the same grave mistake should never happen again from him or anyone else.

“Nigeria is a beautiful country. It is always amazing when we celebrate the beauty of living in unity and harmony while embracing our differences.

“Let’s strive to listen with empathy, understand with an open heart, and respect each other’s values and beliefs. By doing so, we create a safe space for everyone to express themselves authentically and foster an atmosphere of inclusion.

“Remember, it’s okay to disagree; it’s in these moments that we have the opportunity to learn and broaden our horizons. Let’s engage in meaningful conversations, share our stories, and find common ground, no matter how small it may seem. With love and respect, thank you!”