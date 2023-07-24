Kiddwaya Offers CeeC N120 Million To Leave BBNaija ‘All Stars’ House

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Big Brother Naija ‘all Stars’ housemate, Terseer Waya, popularly known as Kiddwaya, has offered fellow housemate CeeC a staggering N120 million to voluntarily exit the BBNaija House.

The sum is equivalent to the grand prize that the winner of this year’s edition will walk away with.

Kiddwaya, known for his affluent background, made the proposal to the Enugu-born lawyer on Sunday after all the housemates were unveiled.

The reason behind Kiddwaya’s offer to CeeC remain unclear, and it is not known whether he meant it or if is a strategy to cause tension and drama around the show.

“How about I give you the N120 million to make you leave right now? You don’t need Biggie’s money. When you have Kiddwaya’s money you don’t need Biggie’s money,” he told his fellow housemate.

However, CeeC, one of the housemates known for her strong personality, rejected the offer, citing lack of trust as her reason.

CeeC added that she wouldn’t take the risk because the offer was coming from a man.

“I don’t trust you. You are a man. I don’t trust men,” CeeC responded.

During the premiere of the show yesterday, CeeC was the first housemate to be introduced in the All-Star edition of the reality show followed by Kiddwaya.