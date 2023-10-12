POS Agents ‘Steal’ Employer’s N942m In Lagos

181 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Two Point of Sale (POS) agents on Thursday appeared before an Ebute-Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State, for allegedly stealing N942 million belonging to their employer.

The defendants – Chigozie Omeje, 26; and Irene Andrew, 29; whose addresses were not given, are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, cybercrime and theft.

They, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, ASP Jimoh Joseph, told the court that the defendants and some others at large committed the offences in June and July at Odugunyan, Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Joseph alleged that the defendants conspired and used a POS machine to manipulate the security system to steal the money.

He said that while the defendants worked with their employer, Shago POS Terminals, they fraudulently transferred a total of N942 million to their personal bank accounts and other bank accounts.

Joseph said that the offences contravened Section 12 of the Cybercrime (Prohibition and Prevention) Act, 2015.

The prosecutor said that the offences were also punishable under Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs F. M. Kayode Alamu, admitted each of the defendants to bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties.

She ordered that one of the sureties must be a blood relation of the defendant, adding that the sureties must show evidence of three years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Alamu adjourned the case until Oct. 31 for mention.