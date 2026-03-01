Presidency Denies Aso Rock Chef Tried To Poison Tinubu

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The presidency has dismissed claims circulating on social media that kitchen staff at the Presidential Villa in Abuja were arrested over an alleged plot to poison President Bola Tinubu.

Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, addressed the reports in a post on his official X account on Sunday: “No Aso Rock kitchen staff arrested. No Aso Rock kitchen staff attempted to poison President Tinubu.”

Onanuga urged the public to disregard the video, saying “Please ignore this fake news.”

The claims originated from a viral video purportedly showing scenes from the presidential villa.

In the clip, a narrator alleged that a chef at the complex had been arrested in connection with the alleged plot, adding that a special police squad was investigating the matter.

Advertisement

The narrator claimed the arrest followed intelligence about “suspicious activities connected to food preparation procedures within restricted areas,” and that security agencies moved in after receiving reports of the alleged threat to the president’s life.

The video further alleged that the suspect, identified as a member of kitchen staff, was taken into custody for questioning, and that the operation was carried out discreetly to prevent public panic.

“Today we examine reports surrounding the shocking arrest of a presidential chef over an alleged plot to poison President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, an incident that has prompted swift intervention by a special police squad and triggered heightened security measures within the presidential environment.

“According to preliminary information from security sources, the arrest followed intelligence alerts suggesting suspicious activities connected to food preparation procedures within restricted areas linked to presidential operations.

“Authorities moved quickly after receiving credible reports that indicated a possible threat to the safety of the president, leading to a coordinated investigation involving specialised security personnel tasked with protecting national leadership.

Advertisement

“Officials emphasized that the operation was carried out professionally and discreetly to avoid public panic while ensuring that all potential risks were neutralised.

“The suspect, identified as a member of kitchen staff attached to presidential services, was reportedly taken into custody for questioning as investigators began examining evidence and verifying claims connected to the alleged poisoning attempt.

“Security agencies have urged the public to remain calm, stressing that the investigation remains ongoing and that allegations do not automatically imply guilt until due process,” the narrator had claimed.