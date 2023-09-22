Sanwo-Olu Appoints New Lagos Head Of Service

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the appointment of Olabode Agoro as the 22nd Head of Service of the state.

Advertisement

This is contained in a circular dated September 21, 2023 and signed by the outgoing Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

According to the circular, the new Head of Service joined the Lagos State Public Service on July 1, 2003.

Agoro was elevated to the status of a permanent secretary on August 3, 2015.

Until this appointment, Agoro was the permanent secretary, Lands Bureau.

“To this end, all Public Servants are hereby enjoined to accord the newly appointed Head of Service all necessary support required to consolidate on the achievements of his predecessors and, by extension, take the State Public Service to greater heights.

Advertisement

“Without prompting, all Public Servants are expected to consistently exhibit the time-tested Public Service Values such as commitments, integrity, transparency, accountability, probity and loyalty in the discharge of their assigned responsibilities.

“While wishing the new Head of Service a most rewarding and successful tenure of Office, Accounting Officers are hereby enjoined to take note of this Circular and give it the widest publicity it deserves,” the circular read partly.

The appointment is to take effect from September 30, 2023.

Agoro’s appointment comes about five days after Muri-Okunola announced that his civil service career will end on September 29, 2023.

This follows his appointment as President Bola Tinubu’s Principal Secretary.