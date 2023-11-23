Sanwo-Olu Sacks LASTMA Boss Oreagba

130 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has sacked the General Manager of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Bolaji Oreagba.

In his place, the governor has appointed Bakare-Oki Olalekan as the acting general manager of LASTMA.

Bakare-Oki’s appointment is with immediate effect.

Giving reasons for the dismissal of Oreagba, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Transportation, Olawale Musa, noted that the appointment of Bakare-Oki “is for better performance, eradicating incidences of misdemeanours among staffs and continued efficient/effective traffic management on Lagos roads.”

According to Musa in a statement on Thursday night, Bakare-Oki joined the Lagos State Public Service on the April 25, 2000 and rose through the ranks over the years to the post of Deputy Director, Logistics and Engineering Department of LASTMA, before his new appointment as acting general manager.

He holds a masters degree in Transportation Planning and Management from University of Lagos and has attended several capacity-building programmes on inter-modal traffic management systems locally and internationally.

Congratulating the newly appointed general manager, the permanent secretary urged him “to justify Governor Sanwo-Olu’s confidence in his appointment by rising up to the occasion, while bringing his wealth of experience to take the Agency to greater heights.”

Musa also conveyed the appreciation and gratitude of “Mr. Governor to the outgoing General Manager, Mr. Bolaji Oreagba, for his commitment, dedication and meritorious service to the state.”