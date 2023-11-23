Awoniyi Suffers Serious Injury, Ruled Out Of Nations Cup

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Super Eagles striker, Taiwo Awoniyi has undergone a groin surgery which will rule him out of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Awoniyi sustained the injury on international duty for Nigeria. He started the 1-1 draw against Lesotho before returning to Nottingham Forest for further check up ahead of the game against Zimbabwe due to the injury.

Advertisement

Nottingham Forest coach, Steve Cooper has now confirmed that Awoniyi is expected to be ruled of action for months after undergoing surgery.

“We’ll definitely see him again this season, but it’s groin surgery so it will take a little while.

“It’s bad news on Taiwo, he’s had to have surgery and he is going to be out for months.

“We’ll support him and try to get him back as quick and as fit as he can be, but it’s a really unfortunate situation and a blow for him.

Advertisement

“He’s become an important player for us with the goals he’s scored. He’s such a good guy and a good professional who is desperate to do well, so to get an injury like this is harsh on him.

“We’ve got to support him through the process of coming back stronger,” Cooper said

Awoniyi is now expected to miss out of the Nations Cup in Ivory Coast which starts in January 2024 in a big blow for the Super Eagles and Nottingham Forest.

The 26-year-old has been an integral part of Nottingham Forest, scoring vital goals that saved them from relegation last season.

He has scored four goals in 10 Premier League games this season including goals against Arsenal and Manchester United.

Advertisement

Awoniyi made his Super Eagles debut in the 1-0 loss to Central African Republic in 2021.

He was part of the Super Eagles squad for the 2021 Nations Cup, scoring his only goal of the tournament in the 3-1 win over Sudan.